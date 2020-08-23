Crawley looks like a class player: Ganguly

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has heaped praise on England batsman Zak Crawley, who hit 267 against Pakistan in the third Test in Southampton, calling the youngster a class player

Playing in only his eighth Test, the 22-year-old Crawley hit 267 in a record-setting partnership with fellow century-maker Jos Buttler (152) on Saturday, taking England closer to a Test series victory over Pakistan. The 393-ball knock put him in 10th place in the all-time list of top scores by an English player. "England have found a very good no 3 in Crawley," Ganguly tweeted "Looks a class player .. hope to see him in all formats regularly." Only playing the third and final Test because Ben Stokes has returned to his native New Zealand for family reasons, Crawley staked a claim to become a regular No. 3 batsman in the England team with his double century. His 359-run partnership with Buttler is a record for the fifth wicket for England in Tests and it is joint-sixth highest ever.