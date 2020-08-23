Left Menu
Angels, Indians tabbed for 2021 Little League Classic

"The future of baseball will be determined by the next generation of players and fans, so to have the opportunity to engage these young athletes to celebrate and continue to grow this great game will have a powerful and lasting impact on our organization and especially our players." Angels owner Arte Moreno agreed. "Investing in the future of our game has always been a central focus for our organization," he said.

Angels, Indians tabbed for 2021 Little League Classic
The Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians will play in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., in 2021. The game is set for Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the pairing on Sunday.

The Little League Classic played at Historic Bowman Field, was launched in August 2017 to coincide with the Little League World Series. The 2020 game, which was set to feature the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, was canceled, as was the LLWS, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Angels owner Arte Moreno agreed. "Investing in the future of our game has always been a central focus for our organization," he said. "We are honored to participate in this special event that unites MLB's brightest stars with the game's next generation."

