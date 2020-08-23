Left Menu
Rays RHP Anderson (forearm inflammation) put on IL

Anderson becomes the sixth member of the bullpen to be put on the injured list, joining Jose Alvarado (shoulder inflammation), Oliver Drake (biceps), Andrew Kittredge (UCL sprain), Colin Poche (Tommy John surgery) and Chaz Roe (elbow). The Rays also have two starters -- Yonny Chirinos (Tommy John surgery) and Charlie Morton (shoulder) -- as well as versatile Brendan McKay (shoulder) on the injured list.

Tampa Bay Rays right-handed reliever Nick Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right forearm inflammation, the team announced Sunday. Anderson becomes the sixth member of the bullpen to be put on the injured list, joining Jose Alvarado (shoulder inflammation), Oliver Drake (biceps), Andrew Kittredge (UCL sprain), Colin Poche (Tommy John surgery) and Chaz Roe (elbow).

The Rays also have two starters -- Yonny Chirinos (Tommy John surgery) and Charlie Morton (shoulder) -- as well as versatile Brendan McKay (shoulder) on the injured list. Chirinos, McKay, Kittredge, and Poche are all out for the season. Anderson, who owns a 1-0 record, leads the Rays in saves (three) and holds (four) entering Sunday's series finale against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. The 30-year-old hasn't allowed an earned run in 11 appearances and has 15 strikeouts and just one walk in 9 1/3 innings pitched.

Edgar Garcia, acquired last week from the Philadelphia Phillies, will take Anderson's roster spot.

