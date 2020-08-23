Left Menu
Djokovic out of doubles, citing neck, at Western & Southern

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the doubles event at the Western & Southern Open on Sunday, citing neck pain. Djokovic was supposed to play doubles with Filip Krajinovic at the Western & Southern Open, presumably simply to get some extra court time ahead of the U.S. Open.

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the doubles event at the Western & Southern Open on Sunday, citing neck pain. Djokovic remained in the singles draw, where he is seeded No. 1 and is scheduled to play his second-round match Monday. He received a first-round bye.

The Western & Southern Open is the first ATP tournament since the tour went on hiatus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It normally is played in Ohio but is being held this year on the same hard courts that will host the U.S. Open starting Aug. 31 as part of an unusual doubleheader. Djokovic was supposed to play doubles with Filip Krajinovic at the Western & Southern Open, presumably simply to get some extra court time ahead of the U.S. Open. They will be replaced by Nikola Cacic and Dusan Lajovic, who will face Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul on Sunday.

