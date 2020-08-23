Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Aug 24

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

MLB Coverage of Sunday games, all times Eastern: Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

- - Giants designate OF Pence for assignment Outfielder Hunter Pence's return to the San Francisco Giants ended Sunday as the team designated him for assignment. BASEBALL-MLB-SF-PENCE, Field Level Media

- - Rays RHP Anderson (forearm inflammation) put on IL Tampa Bay Rays right-handed reliever Nick Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right forearm inflammation, the team announced Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-TB-ANDERSON, Field Level Media

- - Angels, Indians tabbed for 2021 Little League Classic The Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians will play in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., in 2021. BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-CLE-LITTLE-LEAGUE-CLASSIC, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA

Coverage of Sunday games, all times Eastern: Boston at Philadelphia (G4), 1 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas (G4), 3:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn (G4), 6:30 p.m. Denver at Utah (G4), 9 p.m. - -

Vanessa Bryant leads tributes on Kobe's birthday Vanessa Bryant and others honored Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-KOBE-BIRTHDAY, Field Level Media - - - -

NFL Ravens release S Thomas after on-field altercation The Baltimore Ravens released Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, the team announced Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-THOMAS, Field Level Media

- - NFL investigating positive test results linked to NJ lab A series of false positive results to COVID-19 tests sent the NFL scurrying for answers on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-COVID-19-TESTS, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL

Coverage of Sunday games, all times Eastern: Boston at Tampa Bay (G1), 8 p.m. Vancouver at Vegas (G1), 10:30 p.m. - -

Capitals fire coach Reirden after early playoff exit The Washington Capitals relieved Todd Reirden of his head coaching duties, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-WSH-REIRDEN, Field Level Media - -

Fleury has agent delete tweet critical of Golden Knights Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury didn't take too kindly to his agent posting a photo on Twitter of his client being stabbed in the back by a sword engraved with coach Peter DeBoer's name. HOCKEY-NHL-VGK- FLEURY, Field Level Media - - - -

MLS Coverage of Sunday games, all times Eastern: Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

- - - - WNBA

Coverage of Sunday games, all times Eastern: Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m. Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m. - - - -

Golf Coverage of the following Sunday tournaments: PGA -- The Northern Trust AIG Women's Open

- - - - Tennis

Coverage of the following Sunday tournaments: WTA -- Western & Southern Open ATP -- Western & Southern Open - - - -

Motorsports Coverage of the following Sunday races. Indianapolis 500, 1 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover, 1:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Dover, 4 p.m.

- - - - esports

Coverage of the following Sunday tournaments: Overwatch League, Week 29 (Asian result) League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Summer Split playoffs (China) League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Summer Split League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split playoffs CS:GO -- ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - Europe Dota -- OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA Summer Split playoffs CS:GO -- ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - North America Call of Duty League playoffs Overwatch League, Week 29 (North American results) Dota -- OMEGA League: Americas Divine Division - - - -