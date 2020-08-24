Left Menu
Washington releases WR Latimer

Latimer, 27, received felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanors -- prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. His release follows that of Derrius Guice on Aug. 10 after the running back was charged in Virginia with one felony count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property.

The Washington Football Team cut wide receiver Cody Latimer on Sunday without him ever playing a down for the team. The NFL placed Latimer on the Commissioner's Exempt List on July 27, following an incident in May in which gunshots were fired in an apartment in Colorado. Latimer, 27, received felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanors -- prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

His release follows that of Derrius Guice on Aug. 10 after the running back was charged in Virginia with one felony count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property. The Washington Post, citing charging papers in the case, reported that Guice, 23, was accused of strangling his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness. Washington signed Latimer to a one-year, $1.05 million free-agent deal in March, with $137,500 of it guaranteed.

Latimer played collegiately at Indiana. The Broncos selected him the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he spent four seasons in Denver, followed by two with the New York Giants. In 66 career games (15 starts), he has 70 catches for 935 yards with six touchdowns.

