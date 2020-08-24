Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mariners sweep Rangers behind Dunn

Rookie right-hander Justin Dunn allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 4-1 Sunday afternoon. Minor, who leads the majors in losses, walked one and struck out four. Lewis, a contender for American League Rookie of the Year honors, homered with two outs in the first inning, lining a shot over the left-field wall.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 04:07 IST
Mariners sweep Rangers behind Dunn

Rookie right-hander Justin Dunn allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 4-1 Sunday afternoon. Kyle Lewis, Austin Nola and Sam Haggerty homered for the Mariners, who swept the three-game series and pulled within a half-game of third-place Texas in the American League West. Right-hander Taylor Williams pitched the ninth for his sixth save of the season.

Jeff Mathis homered for the Rangers, who suffered their eighth consecutive defeat. Dunn (2-1), who earned his first major league victory Aug. 10 at Texas, walked one batter and struck out a career-high six.

Dunn retired the side in order in each of the first three innings before allowing a two-out walk to Danny Santana in the top of the fourth inning. The only hit Dunn gave up was a one-out double to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth. Dunn got Scott Heineman to line out to left field and struck out Jeff Mathis to end the inning. Rangers left-hander Mike Minor (0-5), an All-Star in 2019, allowed just five hits in six innings, but three of those left the ballpark. Minor, who leads the majors in losses, walked one and struck out four.

Lewis, a contender for American League Rookie of the Year honors, homered with two outs in the first inning, lining a shot over the left-field wall. It was the team-leading seventh home run of the season for Lewis, whose .368 batting average is second in the American League to the New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (.411). Nola led off the second with a homer to left-center field.

The Mariners made it 4-0 in the fifth. With one out, Braden Bishop grounded a single to center field and stole second. An out later, Haggerty hit a 3-2 to pitch out to left for his first major league home run. The Rangers finally got on the scoreboard in the eighth, when Mathis homered with one out off right-hander Dan Altavilla.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers belt 7 homers to finish sweep of Rockies

In a game that gave the appearances it was being played in the thin air of the Rocky Mountains, the Dodgers drilled seven home runs to finish a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday with an 11-3 win in Los Angeles. Mookie Betts...

Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday - Yomiuri

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit a Tokyo hospital on Monday, Yomiuri daily said, amid mounting concerns about his ability to continue as premier due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.Ci...

Giants win sixth straight, sweep Arizona

Alex Dickerson hit a three-run home run and Mike Yastrzemski added a solo shot, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park. Dickersons two-out, seventh-inning home ru...

Twins, Indians fight for control of AL Central

If the form shown so far this season overall and during their first series holds true, runs will likely be at a premium when Cleveland begins a three-game series at home Monday against Minnesota. The Twins and Indians have had two of the be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020