A's down Angels in 10th to claim series victory

A's starter Frankie Montas held the Angels scoreless until the third. La Stella and Rendon each had a single, before Ohtani connected on a 95-mph sinker that didn't sink, hitting it over the fence in left-center for a three-run homer and 3-2 Angels lead.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 05:47 IST
Mark Canha's sacrifice fly scored Franklin Barreto from third in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Oakland A's to a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels Sunday afternoon in Oakland. Barreto, pinch running for Matt Olson, began the inning on second base as the designated runner, and went to third on a leadoff single by Matt Chapman. Canha followed with a fly ball to right-center field off Angels reliever Ty Buttrey (1-1). Center fielder Mike Trout made the catch but had no chance to throw out Barreto at the plate.

Oakland won two of three in the series and improved to 13-4 this season at RingCentral Coliseum. A's reliever Liam Hendriks (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning in the top of the 10th to get the victory.

Tommy La Stella, Shohei Ohtani, Andrelton Simmons and Anthony Rendon each had two hits for Los Angeles. Rendon extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games, during which he's hit .481 (25-for-52), raising his season average from .103 to .319. Eight of the 13 games have been multi-hit games. An error by Angels right fielder Jo Adell opened the door for Oakland in the first inning against Angels starter Dylan Bundy. The A's scored two runs -- both unearned -- on two-out RBI hits by Canha and Chapman for a 2-0 lead.

A's starter Frankie Montas held the Angels scoreless until the third. La Stella and Rendon each had a single, before Ohtani connected on a 95-mph sinker that didn't sink, hitting it over the fence in left-center for a three-run homer and 3-2 Angels lead. It was Ohtani's fifth homer of the season, but only his 14th hit. Hitting just .165 going into the game, Ohtani had only two hits in his previous 31 at-bats before the home run.

Brian Goodwin's two-out RBI single in the fifth inning increased the Angels' lead to 4-2 and knocked Montas out of the game. Montas gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. Bundy took the 4-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but the A's rallied for two runs to tie the game. Not only was Bundy knocked out of the game in the inning, but the Angels also lost manager Joe Maddon, who was ejected for arguing a checked swing by Chapman. Bench coach Mike Gallego took over for Maddon.

Bundy retired the first two hitters of the inning before Robbie Grossman doubled. Stephen Piscotty followed with an RBI single, and after an infield single by Tony Kemp, Bundy was taken out of the game. Mike Mayers replaced Bundy and allowed a game-tying RBI single to No. 9 hitter Sean Murphy, the run charged to Bundy. Bundy gave up four runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

--Field Level Media

