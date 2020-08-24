Left Menu
Dream of representing India again still 'very much alive': Robin Uthappa

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa said his dream of making a comeback into the team is still "very much alive" and added that is he focused on performing well in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:03 IST
Robin Uthappa (Photo/ Rajasthan Royals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa said his dream of making a comeback into the team is still "very much alive" and added that is he focused on performing well in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Uthappa will represent Rajasthan Royals in the IPL which is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE. The franchise, on Twitter, shared an audio clip of Uthappa answering a fan's question.

"Do you believe that a strong IPL season could bring you back in the reckoning for Team India?" the question read. Replying to the question, Uthappa said, "I certainly believe that if we have a really good season in the IPL, wonderful things can happen for me and even bring me back into the reckoning for the Indian team. I am someone who has always been positive as a human being and I always look for silver linings even in negative situations."

"For me and the kind of person that I am, my convictions are very strong. God willing, I will be able to represent my country again and bring laurels to it. I hope that happens. Anyone who is playing competitive cricket hopes to play for the country and bring laurels to the country. So that dream is very much still alive," Uthappa, who last played for India in 2015, added. Initially scheduled to commence in March, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

