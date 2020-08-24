Giants win sixth straight, sweep Arizona

Alex Dickerson hit a three-run home run and Mike Yastrzemski added a solo shot, leading the host San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park. Dickerson's two-out, seventh-inning home run turned a 2-1 game into a runaway win for the sizzling Giants, who have won six straight games and completed a three-game sweep of Arizona in the first series of the season between the National League West rivals.

Pablo Sandoval drove in Brandon Belt with a single to add to the lead in the eighth. Belt had three hits and reached base four times on the day. The Giants, who dropped the D-backs into last place in the division, won on the day they designated outfielder Hunter Pence for assignment, effectively releasing the veteran who won World Series titles with San Francisco in 2012 and '14. Pence was batting .096 in 17 games for the Giants this season.

Caleb Baragar (3-1) got two outs in the sixth after entering in a tie game to earn the win. Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver (1-4) took the loss despite allowing just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk in 5 2/3 innings. The Giants broke through against Weaver in the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back doubles to start the inning by Belt and Evan Longoria. But San Francisco missed a chance to add on, as Longoria was caught in a rundown on a fielder's choice and two runners were eventually stranded on base.

The Diamondbacks tied it in the sixth after Giants starter Trevor Cahill exited with one out and a runner on base. Starling Marte greeted Baragar with a double off that caromed off Baragar's glove and into center field, putting runners on second and third. David Peralta hit a sacrifice fly to deep right that brought in the tying run.

Yastrzemski reached down and golfed a pitch just over the center field fence in the bottom of the sixth, giving the Giants the lead again. Cahill was effective in a no-decision, allowing a run on one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media