Left Menu
Development News Edition

There were days when I consumed one meal a day for a decade: Arjuna Awardee Sarika

Kale, who is currently employed as a sports officer with the Maharashtra government, will be conferred with the Arjuna during a virtual ceremony on National Sports Day on August 29. "Though I have been named for the Arjuna Award this year, I still remember the days of playing Kho Kho. I had one time food for almost a decade," Kale, who had led the Indian women's team to gold at the 12th South Asian Games (SAG) in 2016, told PTI.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:00 IST
There were days when I consumed one meal a day for a decade: Arjuna Awardee Sarika
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Set to be bestowed with the prestigious Arjuna award, former Indian women's kho-kho captain Sarika Kale says there was a time when she could afford only one meal a day for almost a decade due to financial problems but the game changed her life. Kale, who is currently employed as a sports officer with the Maharashtra government, will be conferred with the Arjuna during a virtual ceremony on National Sports Day on August 29.

"Though I have been named for the Arjuna Award this year, I still remember the days of playing Kho Kho. I had one time food for almost a decade," Kale, who had led the Indian women's team to gold at the 12th South Asian Games (SAG) in 2016, told PTI. "My family's condition pushed me to play the game. This game changed my life and now I am working as a sports officer at Tuljapur in Osmanabad district," she added.

The 27-year-old recalled that her uncle used to play the sport in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, and took her to the ground first at the age of 13. She has continued to play the game ever since. "My mother worked on a sewing machine and did other household chores. My father had physical limitations and hence couldn't earn much. Our entire family was depended on my grandparents earning," she recalled her journey.

"During those years, I consumed food just once a day. I used to get special diet only when I used to be in camp or used to go for some competition." Despite facing numerous problems, Kale said her family backed her and never stopped her from going to play in various tournaments. "The difference between rural and urban environment of sports is, people in rural part understand your success a little late, no matter how big it is," she lamented.

Her coach Chandrajit Jadhav said Kale had decided to quit the game due to financial problems. "In 2016, Sarika was disturbed due to her family's financial issues. She had even decided to leave the game. Her grandmother told me that she had locked herself in a room," Jadhav said.

"However, after counseling Sarika was back on ground and this was the turning point. She continued her game again and last year she got a government job, which helped her to settle." "She was then part of the team that won the Asian Kho Kho Championship in 2016 and also won the player of the tournamemt award in that tournament," recalled Jadhav, who is also the Joint secretary of Kho Kho Federation of India. Kale has also won multiple medals in the Senior National Championships in the last 10 years.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad starts denotifying designated COVID-19 hospitals

The Ahmedabad civic body on Monday said it has decided to denotify some designated COVID-19 hospitals in view of the number of coronavirus cases coming down in the city. In the first phase, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation AMC has denoti...

Hong Kong stocks post one-month closing high as techs shine

Hong Kong stocks rose to a one-month closing high on Monday, led by tech firms as investors cheered Beijings continued efforts to foster tech strength. The Hang Seng index was up 437.74 points, or 1.74, at 25,551.58, its best finish since J...

Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise in SC for his 2 tweets against judiciary

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court on Monday for his two tweets against the judiciary saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to holdAn insincere apology wo...

Pompeo arrives in Israel to press Trump's Mideast peace push

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel on Monday, on the first leg of his Mideast press the momentum of the Trump administrations Arab-Israeli peace push. Pompeo met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020