Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't know when party will end: Hansi Flick after Champions League win

After winning the Champions League title, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is celebrating the victory and no deadline has been set up to end the party.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:09 IST
Don't know when party will end: Hansi Flick after Champions League win
Bayern Munich secured a 1-0 win over PSG in the final. (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After winning the Champions League title, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is celebrating the victory and no deadline has been set up to end the party. "I have not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It is only right to celebrate when you win something. You have to have a party and I do not know when that party will end," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the final here on Monday. Kingsley Coman had netted the only goal scored in the match in the 59th minute.

Flick further stated, "So many people deserve credit for this victory. You saw during winter how much determination we have in this team, which is obviously something you wish for as a coach." Winning the Champions League title means Bayern Munich have become treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history.

With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Flick's team has now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says U.S. will preserve Israel's military edge

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates. The United States has a legal re...

J-K: Construction of Srinagar's international football stadium in full swing

With an aim to host international matches, the construction of Bakshi football stadium is in full swing in Srinagar. The stadium is expected to have a seating capacity of 18,000 people. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had decided to tu...

Greece plans military exercise amid dispute with Turkey

Greece said Monday that it will conduct a navy and air force exercise in an area of the eastern Mediterranean where Turkey is prospecting for oil and gas in an area as the neighboring countries remain locked in a dispute over offshore energ...

Telangana reports 1,842 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

As many as 1,842 new COVID-19 positive cases and six deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,06,091 in the state, according to the state Health Department on Monday.The total number of cases includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020