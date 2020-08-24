Don't know when party will end: Hansi Flick after Champions League win

After winning the Champions League title, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is celebrating the victory and no deadline has been set up to end the party. "I have not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It is only right to celebrate when you win something. You have to have a party and I do not know when that party will end," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the final here on Monday. Kingsley Coman had netted the only goal scored in the match in the 59th minute.

Flick further stated, "So many people deserve credit for this victory. You saw during winter how much determination we have in this team, which is obviously something you wish for as a coach." Winning the Champions League title means Bayern Munich have become treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history.

With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Flick's team has now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League. (ANI)