Reports: Saints release LB Bradham

The New Orleans Saints released veteran linebacker Nigel Bradham, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. The reported move less than four weeks after Bradham, 30, signed a one-year contract and six days after he boasted about the Saints' winning culture.

"It's definitely a different type of environment ... the last two organizations I went to, it wasn't really a winning organization," said Bradham, who was referencing the Buffalo Bills (2012-15) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-19). "So when you come to a place that's known for winning, known for being in the postseason, you see the different type of culture they have."

While his statement on the Saints held water, it should be noted that he played on an Eagles team that ultimately won Super Bowl LII following the 2017 season. Bradham later clarified his comment to NBC Sports Philadelphia, saying that the club was not a winning organization when he first arrived in the city.

Bradham was released by the Eagles in February, saving the team $4.5 million in salary cap. He recorded 61 tackles (two for loss), an interception and five pass breakups in 12 games last season. Over eight NFL seasons, Bradham has 619 tackles (34 for loss), three interceptions, 33 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

--Field Level Media