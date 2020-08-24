Left Menu
Ovechkin named EA Sports NHL 21 cover athlete

Alex Ovechkin was named the EA Sports NHL 21 cover athlete on Monday, making the Washington Capitals superstar captain just the second player to appear on the game's cover on two occasions.

Ovechkin named EA Sports NHL 21 cover athlete

Alex Ovechkin was named the EA Sports NHL 21 cover athlete on Monday, making the Washington Capitals superstar captain just the second player to appear on the game's cover on two occasions. The game is set to be released to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 16.

"It's a huge honor to be on the cover of NHL 21 for the second cover in my career," Ovechkin said. "More importantly, I'm glad I'm looking just as good on the cover this year as I did in 2007." Ovechkin joins Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews as the lone two-time cover athletes for the game. Toews appeared on the cover in the NHL 11 and 16 editions.

NHL 21 overhauled its Be A Pro Mode which, per the news release, "enhances the game's narrative and quality of life, giving players the chance to live the life of an NHL star, both on and off the ice." "Our community has been asking for an invigorating Be A Pro experience that puts them in the same spotlight as their favorite NHL stars, like Alex Ovechkin," said Sean Ramjagsingh, executive producer of NHL 21.

"Ovechkin's gameplay legacy, on and off the ice, is helping us to bring the next generation of EA SPORTS NHL gameplay to life with NHL 21." Ovechkin shared the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in 2019-20 as the NHL's leading goal scorer with Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, with both totaling 48. Ovechkin won the trophy for the third straight year, the seventh time in eight years and the ninth time overall, all of which are records since the trophy was introduced in 1998-99.

A three-time Hart Trophy recipient, Ovechkin ranks eighth in NHL history with 706 career goals. Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews was the cover athlete for NHL 20.

--Field Level Media

