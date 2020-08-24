Usain Bolt under precautionary self-quarantine, awaits COVID-19 test results

Jamaica's eight-time Olympic gold-medalist sprinter Usain Bolt on Monday announced that he is under precautionary self-quarantine and awaiting results of a COVID-19 test. Bolt revealed the news in a video posted on his Twitter account.

"...Social media says that I am confirmed COVID-19. Did a test on Saturday, trying to be responsible, stay in and stay away from my friends," he said. "Also I have no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol from the Ministry of Health. Until I get a confirmation, I want to tell my friends just to be safe and just to take it easy," he added.

Various media reports said that Bolt had a birthday party on August 21 where social distancing norms were flouted. The 34-year-old holds the world record in 100m and 200m events. He is an 11-time world champion, winning consecutive gold medals in 100m, 200m and 400m relay events from 2009 to 2015. (ANI)