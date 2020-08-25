Browns’ Stefanski returns to practice after false positive test

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski returned to the practice field on Monday, one day after he missed the session following what proved to be a false positive COVID-19 test. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods ran practice for Stefanski, who was notified at 4 a.m. that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"It wasn't fun to have that phone call very early in the morning and not get the news it was a potential error until later," Stefanski said, per Cleveland.com. BioReference Laboratories in New Jersey issued a statement that the 77 players, coaches and staff from 11 NFL teams who tested positive were cleared after subsequent retests. The lab blamed the false positives on "isolated contamination."

Cleveland.com reported that the Browns had more players get false positives than any other team with 12, not including Stefanski and other Browns staffers. --Field Level Media