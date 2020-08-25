Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees put P Paxton, INF Torres on 10-day IL

Torres is expected to miss two to three weeks, and Paxton won't throw for 14 days, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday. Torres is batting .231 with one homer and six RBIs in 24 games this season.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 01:02 IST
Yankees put P Paxton, INF Torres on 10-day IL

The New York Yankees placed left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton and infielder Gleyber Torres on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Monday. Both moves are retroactive to Aug. 21.

Paxton was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of the forearm flexor in his throwing arm after undergoing an MRI exam at New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Friday. Torres underwent an MRI that revealed Grade 1 strains of the left quad and left hamstring. Torres is expected to miss two to three weeks, and Paxton won't throw for 14 days, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday.

Torres is batting .231 with one homer and six RBIs in 24 games this season. He batted .278 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs while appearing in 144 games in 2019. Paxton owns a 1-1 record with a 6.64 ERA in five starts in 2020, one season removed from a 15-6 record with a 3.82 ERA.

The 31-year-old has a 57-33 record with a 3.58 ERA in 136 career appearances (all starts) with the Seattle Mariners (2013-18) and Yankees. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cardinals' Molina defends photo showing him, others maskless

A photo posted to social media by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina caught the attention of his followers -- and his employers -- but he said there was no cause for concern. Late Sunday, Molina shared a picture on Instagram that sho...

Chilean court rejects U.S. extradition bid for arms dealer in 1993 case

The Chilean Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite businessman Carlos Cardoen, whom it accuses of having illegally exported a mineral used to make cluster bombs to Iraq.The court said too much time had ...

South Africa cinema industry to reopen after five-month closure due to COVID-19

The South African cinema industry has put on a united, non-competitive front for the first time to reopen on August 28 the cinemas which have been shut down across the country for the past five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. All of So...

California braces for more lightning as wildfires kill 7

California braced for more lightning storms that could spark dozens of new blazes after over 600 wildfires in the last week burned an area three times the size of Los Angeles. The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third large...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020