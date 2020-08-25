NHL: No positive COVID-19 tests for fourth week in row

Left Menu
The NHL on Monday reported zero positive COVID-19 test results for the fourth consecutive week inside the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles. A total of 4,644 tests were administered from Aug. 16-22, the league announced. Testing was conducted on a daily basis for all 52 members associated with each club's traveling party.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 25-08-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The NHL on Monday reported zero positive COVID-19 test results for the fourth consecutive week inside the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles. A total of 4,644 tests were administered from Aug. 16-22, the league announced.

Testing was conducted on a daily basis for all 52 members associated with each club's traveling party. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are now into the second round in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, with four teams remaining in both hub cities.

The NHL will leave the Toronto bubble at the completion of this round to play the conference finals and Stanley Cup final in Edmonton.

