Cardinals' Molina defends photo showing him, others maskless

A photo posted to social media by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina caught the attention of his followers -- and his employers -- but he said there was no cause for concern.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 02:22 IST
A photo posted to social media by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina caught the attention of his followers -- and his employers -- but he said there was no cause for concern. Late Sunday, Molina shared a picture on Instagram that showed him, his wife and five other men gathered close together, arms around one another and no masks in sight. Molina recently recovered from COVID-19 and placed a profane anti-coronavirus hashtag on the photo.

He later deleted the photo and reposted it with an explanation. "I wanted to make a few things clear with the picture I sent. I know COVID is a serious virus, trust me, I had it for a week myself! Many of the people in the picture are the same way and we got together to celebrate beating COVID," he wrote. "The other people in the picture are tested routinely because they work directly at my house or are part of my family! I understand how this looks from the outside, and even though I do this most of the time, I will make sure to be more careful to wear masks and socially distance in the future."

The circulation of the photo forced John Mozeliak, the team's president of baseball operations, to issue a statement of his own. "Given our experience with the outbreak, we have to be extra vigilant as we fight the coronavirus with the three basic principles of social distancing, wearing a mask, and proper hygiene," he said. "The Cardinals as an organization must emphasize this in any setting as we move forward. We will remind players and staff that these practices must be done at both home and on the road for us to be successful."

Molina was one of at least 13 members of the Cardinals organization -- including seven players -- to contract COVID-19, leading to the postponement of all St. Louis games between July 30 and Aug. 14. With all of the rescheduled games, the Cardinals have just two scheduled days off the rest of the season. The Cardinals activated the nine-time All-Star on Thursday before the opener of their series against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium.

The 38-year-old Molina has played nearly 2,000 games with the Cardinals since his major-league debut in 2004.

