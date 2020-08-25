Former Seahawks rookie apologizes for 'immaturity'

Kemah Siverand, the undrafted Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback who was caught sneaking a female companion into the team's hotel earlier this month, apologized Monday on social media. Siverand, who played college football at Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, was caught on camera with a female friend who was dressed in Seahawks gear, multiple media outlets reported. It reportedly was an attempt to disguise her as a player.

"After taking time to reflect and really consider the seriousness of my actions, I have tried to find the appropriate words to apologize to all of those affected by my poor decision and immaturity," Siverand said in a Twitter post Monday. "I've privately apologized to Coach (Pete) Carroll, (general manager) John Schneider, and the Seahawks organization." The Seahawks cut ties with Siverand on Aug. 11. According to ESPN, he also sent a handwritten letter of apology to the Seahawks.

His tweet added, "I violated team rules, which would have been unacceptable in normal times, but absolutely inexcusable now during a pandemic. I understand my lapse in judgment put my teammates and the organization at risk, thankfully no one else was affected by my actions." Siverand played in 13 total games during his time at Texas A&M and Oklahoma State. He had nine tackles and one fumble recovery in two seasons with Oklahoma State.

--Field Level Media