Aguilar drives in 3 as Marlins outslug Nationals
Miami, which took three out of five games in the series, netted five singles, one double, one walk and one hit-by-pitch in the big inning. Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (3-1) earned the win, allowing six hits, two walks and three runs, none earned.Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 09:38 IST
Jesus Aguilar produced three RBIs -- two on a double in Miami's six-run fourth inning -- and the Marlins defeated the host Washington Nationals 11-8 on Monday night. Miami, which took three out of five games in the series, netted five singles, one double, one walk and one hit-by-pitch in the big inning.
Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (3-1) earned the win, allowing six hits, two walks and three runs, none earned. He also struck out three. Nationals starter Austin Voth (0-3) gave up six hits, three walks and six runs in 3 2/3 innings. He fanned three.
Washington's offense was led by Adam Eaton, who drove in four runs, and Juan Soto, who went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Eaton's big hit was a three-run homer. Soto is hitting .400 after producing the third four-hit game of his young career and his first of 2020. Miami opened the scoring with two outs in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Aguilar won an eight-pitch battle for an RBI. Aguilar hit four foul balls during the plate appearance.
Brian Anderson went 2-for-2 during Miami's wild fourth inning, which took 21 minutes to complete. The big hits in the inning belonged to Jonathan Villar (RBI single), Matt Joyce (two-run single), Aguilar (two-run double off the wall in center) and Corey Dickerson (RBI single). Washington cut its deficit to 7-3 in the fifth. Yan Gomes reached on third baseman Anderson's throwing error, although first baseman Aguilar wasn't in proper fielding position. Center fielder Jon Berti then lost a routine fly ball, which was credited as a double for Eric Thames.
The Nationals cashed in on those mistakes as Victor Robles lofted a sacrifice fly and Eaton and Howie Kendrick each stroked opposite-field RBI singles. Berti made up for his mistake by belting a two-out, two-run home run in the seventh. He fell behind in the count 0-2, fouled off the next two pitches and then stroked the ball 417 feet to center for his first homer of the season.
Washington cut its deficit to 9-5 in the bottom of the seventh. Trea Turner's double extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Soto's ground-rule RBI double and Luis Garcia's run-scoring single capped the rally. Miami scored twice in the eighth, getting Alfaro's ground-rule RBI double to center and Miguel Rojas' infield run-scoring single.
The Nationals sliced the gap to 11-8 in the bottom of the eighth on Eaton's 403-foot homer to right. However, Miami's Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save in as many chances this season.
