Community Shield clash against Arsenal will be tough: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the Community Shield clash against Arsenal will be 'tough'.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:32 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the Community Shield clash against Arsenal will be 'tough'. Klopp also expressed satisfaction over what the club have achieved during their training camp in Austria. The Reds will sign off from their stay at the base on Tuesday with a friendly against Red Bull Salzburg before returning to Melwood to begin preparation for the Community Shield match against Arsenal at Wembley.

"So far, I couldn't be happier, to be honest, because 10 or 11 days ago we had no idea if we could go to a camp, we had no real solution. But thanks to our guys, with Ray [Haughan] and Phil Holliday - and thanks to OnSide, I have to say, who organised it here - it is unbelievable. It is one of the best camps we ever had - and nobody would have thought that a few days ago. It is absolutely great," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "It is not cool that in the moment we have one or two injuries; not massive, but enough, and for the players, it is always bad and we want to have the pre-season for all of them. But so far, most of the things we could do with the majority of the players, so that helps - but it must do because in five days we will play against Arsenal and that will be a tough one," he added.

Liverpool defeated Stuttgart 3-0 in Saalfelden on Saturday in their first pre-season friendly match. Liverpool will compete against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on August 29 before starting their Premier League 2020-2021 season on September 12.

