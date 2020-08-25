Left Menu
Man United defender Maguire on trial for assault in Greece

PTI | Thessaloniki | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:38 IST
Man United defender Maguire on trial for assault in Greece

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is due to go on trial in Greece on Tuesday on assault charges following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos. Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, is not expected to be present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros.

The England defender and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public, and Maguire has also been accused of attempting to bribe a police officer following his arrest. They will be tried under fast-track procedures which are usually completed in a single session of court.

