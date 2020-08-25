Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood named in England's squad for Nations League matches

Manchester United duo of Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood has been included in England's squad for the upcoming Nations League games. England is slated to square off against Iceland and Denmark next in the Nations League.

The 18-year-old Greenwood is one of the uncapped players in the squad, along with United team-mate Dean Henderson, Manchester City's Phil Foden, and Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United. On the other hand, Maguire will be looking to play for England as he seeks to put his recent off-field troubles behind him, Goal.com reported.

As per a report in Goal.com, the Manchester United skipper is facing trial in Greece over alleged involvement in a violent argument. England's Raheem Sterling has also been among the news as the Manchester City forward was in attendance at a party of Usain Bolt in Jamaica.

Currently, the sprinter Usain Bolt is under coronavirus-enforced quarantine. England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling.

England will square off against Iceland on September 5 and three days later, the side will face Denmark. (ANI)