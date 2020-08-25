Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Germany leave out Bayern, Leipzig players for Nations League games

Germany will kick off its Nations League matches in September without most of its Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig internationals, who finished their season only days ago with the Champions League tournament. National coach Joachim Loew on Tuesday said the disrupted season, which ended with Sunday's Champions League final that Bayern won, meant there would be changes in the squad for games against Spain on Sept.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:56 IST
Soccer-Germany leave out Bayern, Leipzig players for Nations League games

Germany will kick off its Nations League matches in September without most of its Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig internationals, who finished their season only days ago with the Champions League tournament. National coach Joachim Loew on Tuesday said the disrupted season, which ended with Sunday's Champions League final that Bayern won, meant there would be changes in the squad for games against Spain on Sept. 3 and Switzerland three days later.

Germany will be without Bayern's treble winners Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry and Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg. "As a national team coach I have a responsibility to the players," Loew told a news conference. "What is important is that clubs and federations work closer together than ever in order to control the strain on the players."

He will however have Bayern central defender Niklas Suele, recently back following a cruciate ligament tear last year, and Paris St Germain's Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer. "They had a longer break in France and have played fewer matches than the Bayern or Leipzig players," Loew said.

Loew also called up three newcomers with Atalanta leftback Robin Gosens, Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus and Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann in his 22-man squad. Germany also play Ukraine as part of their League A Group 4 matches.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DCW rescues woman who was chained, beaten by husband

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW on Tuesday rescued a 32-year-old woman who was chained and tortured at her home by her husband in Trilokpuri area of Delhi. SCW informed about the move on Twitter and wrote, Delhi Women Commission rescued ...

Sonia Gandhi reaches out to Bengal, Maha, Jharkhand CMs for collective stand on better compensation to states in Aug 27 GST meeting: Sources.

Sonia Gandhi reaches out to Bengal, Maha, Jharkhand CMs for collective stand on better compensation to states in Aug 27 GST meeting Sources....

Belarus jails two opposition leaders; teachers head rally of thousands

Belarus jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days on Tuesday as the government pursued a crackdown on the few figures still at large, while schoolteachers led a new protest of thousands against President Alexander Lukashenko.Despite most ma...

UAE, Israel defence ministers hold first-ever phone call, herald security cooperation

The UAE and Israeli defence ministers on Tuesday held their first publicly-acknowledged phone call since their countries agreement to normalise ties, officials said, heralding possible security cooperation. The conversation between Mohammed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020