The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the 10-day injured list and promoted right-hander Ian Anderson to make his major league debut Tuesday night. He was 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 26 starts last season between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:37 IST
Braves reinstate OF Acuna, promote P Anderson

The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the 10-day injured list and promoted right-hander Ian Anderson to make his major league debut Tuesday night. Acuna, 22, landed on the IL on Aug. 15 due to a sore left wrist. He has not played since Aug. 10.

The 2018 National League Rookie of the Year and 2019 All-Star is batting .258 with four homers and nine RBIs in 18 games this season. Anderson, 22, will get the start Tuesday against the visiting New York Yankees.

Atlanta drafted Anderson with the No. 3 overall pick in 2016. He was 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 26 starts last season between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. He struck out 172 batters in 135 2/3 innings. In corresponding transactions, the Braves optioned right-hander Touki Toussaint and catcher Alex Jackson to the team's alternate training site at Gwinnett.

--Field Level Media

