Mavericks' Porzingis (knee) ruled out for Game 5

He averaged 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 31.3 minutes in the first three games of the series, shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 52.9 percent (9 of 17) from 3-point distance. In the regular season, his first with Dallas, the 7-foot-3 Porzingis averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:52 IST
Mavericks' Porzingis (knee) ruled out for Game 5

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis will not play in Game 5 Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers due to soreness in his right knee. The Western Conference first-round series is tied at 2-2.

Porzingis, 25, also sat out the Mavericks' 135-133 overtime win in Game 4 on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. He averaged 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 31.3 minutes in the first three games of the series, shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 52.9 percent (9 of 17) from 3-point distance.

In the regular season, his first with Dallas, the 7-foot-3 Porzingis averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. The Mavericks went with a smaller starting lineup in his absence in Game 4. Backup point guard Trey Burke got the start and tallied 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Burke is listed as probable for Game 5 with an ankle injury.

