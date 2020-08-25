Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning D McDonagh sidelined for Game 2

He chipped in three assists during Tampa Bay's first-round series victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets. McDonagh averaged 20:42 of ice time this season, second on the team to fellow blueliner Victor Hedman.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:14 IST
Lightning D McDonagh sidelined for Game 2

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh will not play in Game 2 against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night due to an undisclosed injury. The 31-year-old veteran left Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins midway through the third period and did not practice on Monday.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper did not say who would replace McDonagh in the lineup when the Eastern Conference second-round series resumes in Toronto. Luke Schenn and Braydon Coburn were both healthy scratches in Game 1. McDonagh tallied one goal, 11 assists and 19 penalty minutes in 50 games during the 2019-20 regular season. He chipped in three assists during Tampa Bay's first-round series victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

McDonagh averaged 20:42 of ice time this season, second on the team to fellow blueliner Victor Hedman. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi should be full-time Congress chief: Ripun Bora

Rahul Gandhi should take over as full-time Congress chief and continuation of Sonia Gandhi as interim president should be used to make consensus for it, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said on Tuesday. The CWC has urged Sonia Gandhi to con...

Venezuela's pandemic lockdown sparks entrepreneurial spirit

When coronavirus quarantines shut down street vendors in Venezuelas capital, Dioselis Bello pushed her hot dog cart inside her house and reopened for business. Like many struggling to get by, she cant survive long without working.Now, custo...

Adityanath instructs COVID-19 management team to conduct testing at full capacity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with the officers of COVID-19 management Team-11 and directed them to conduct COVID-19 testing in the state at full capacity. Team-11 has been tasked with tackling COVID...

U.S. evangelical leader Falwell to leave university after personal scandal-Washington Post

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trumps 2016 victory, confirmed on Tuesday he had resigned as president of Liberty University, the Washington Post reported. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020