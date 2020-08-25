Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maple Leafs trade RW Kapanen to Penguins

The Toronto native registered 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 192 games with the Sabres from 2016-20. Hallander, 20, was Pittsburgh's second-round pick in the 2018 draft and has played professionally in Sweden the last two seasons.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:27 IST
Maple Leafs trade RW Kapanen to Penguins
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MapleLeafs)

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded right wing Kasperi Kapanen back to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs also sent forward Pontus Aberg and defenseman Jesper Lindgren to the Penguins in exchange for Pittsburgh's first-round pick in the 2020 draft (15th overall), forwards Evan Rodrigues and Filip Hallander and defenseman David Warsofsky.

Kapanen, 24, was Pittsburgh's first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2014 draft and was traded to Toronto in 2015 in the deal that sent forward Phil Kessel to the Penguins. "Kasperi is a good, young player that brings speed to our lineup and plays the way we want to play," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a release. "Having previously drafted him, we know him as a player and feel he can improve our top-6. Aberg and Lindgren are both young players that will further add to our organizational depth."

Kapanen is signed through the 2021-22 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $3.2 million. He tallied 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 69 games with the Maple Leafs in 2019-20. The Finnish forward set career highs across the board with 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games in 2018-19.

Kapanen has played in 202 games, all for Toronto, and has 90 points (41 goals, 49 assists) and 55 penalty minutes. He has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 25 postseason contests. Aberg, 26, recorded one assist in five games for the Leafs in 2019-20. He has 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 132 games since 2016 with the Nashville Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Toronto.

Lindgren, 23, was Toronto's fourth-round pick in 2015. He posted one goal and eight assists in 31 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in 2019-20. Rodrigues, 27, had one goal in seven games with Pittsburgh after being acquired in a February trade from Buffalo. The Toronto native registered 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 192 games with the Sabres from 2016-20.

Hallander, 20, was Pittsburgh's second-round pick in the 2018 draft and has played professionally in Sweden the last two seasons. Warsofsky, 30, collected 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 51 games for the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2019-20. He has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 55 NHL games with the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche and Penguins.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha building collapse: toll reaches 13

A four-year-old boy and a 60- year-old woman were rescued on Tuesday from the rubble of a five-storey building in Maharashtras Raigad district which collapsed on the previous evening. The death toll in the tragedy at Mahad town, 170 km from...

Rahul Gandhi should be full-time Congress chief: Ripun Bora

Rahul Gandhi should take over as full-time Congress chief and continuation of Sonia Gandhi as interim president should be used to make consensus for it, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said on Tuesday. The CWC has urged Sonia Gandhi to con...

Venezuela's pandemic lockdown sparks entrepreneurial spirit

When coronavirus quarantines shut down street vendors in Venezuelas capital, Dioselis Bello pushed her hot dog cart inside her house and reopened for business. Like many struggling to get by, she cant survive long without working.Now, custo...

Adityanath instructs COVID-19 management team to conduct testing at full capacity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with the officers of COVID-19 management Team-11 and directed them to conduct COVID-19 testing in the state at full capacity. Team-11 has been tasked with tackling COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020