Wednesday's Angels-Astros game PPD due to hurricane

The threat of Hurricane Laura forced the postponement of Wednesday night's game in Houston between the Astros and Los Angeles Angels. Major League Baseball said Tuesday that the game will be made up in a doubleheader on Sept. 5 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim starting at 1:07 p.m. ET.

The Angels will be the home team for the first game, while the Astros will be the home team for the second game. As of Tuesday morning, the storm was projected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday near the Louisiana-Texas border.

--Field Level Media