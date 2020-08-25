Greece: Man United defender Maguire found guilty of assault
Court officials in Greece say Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assault at a trial Tuesday following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. None of the three defendants were present at the trial held under fast-track procedures.
Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer
Two other defendants were also found guilty on similar charges before the court called a recess to decide on sentencing. None of the three defendants were present at the trial held under fast-track procedures. AP BSBS
