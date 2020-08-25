Report: Ex-Memphis minority owner is frontrunner to buy T-Wolves

Left Menu
An investment group led by a former minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies has emerged as the frontrunner to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA's Lynx, The Athletic reported Tuesday. Taylor has a net worth of around $3 billion. Timberwolves icon Kevin Garnett had expressed interest in putting together a group but has not had formal discussions with Taylor, The Athletic reported.

An investment group led by a former minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies has emerged as the frontrunner to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA's Lynx, The Athletic reported Tuesday. Daniel E. Straus is in advanced talks with current T-Wolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor. Representatives for Straus visited Minneapolis two weeks ago for official meetings and a tour of the team facilities, per the report.

Taylor received interest from up to seven groups, according to the report. Straus has vowed to keep the Timberwolves in Minneapolis, per Taylor's mandate for any sale.

Taylor, 79, who has retained the Raine Group to sell the franchise, bought the franchise in 1994 for just under $90 million and has sold off a few minority stakes in recent years. Sportico reported he is seeking at least $1.2 billion to sell the team. Forbes pegged the franchise's value at $1.38 billion. Taylor has a net worth of around $3 billion.

Timberwolves icon Kevin Garnett had expressed interest in putting together a group but has not had formal discussions with Taylor, The Athletic reported. Garnett is involved with the Straus group. Straus' tenure as minority owner of the Grizzlies ended in 2018, per the report.

The Timberwolves won the draft lottery last week. --Field Level Media

