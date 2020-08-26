Yankees reinstate OF Judge from injured list

The New York Yankees reinstated outfielder Aaron Judge from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night's road game against the Atlanta Braves. The 28-year-old slugger landed on the IL with a mild right calf strain on Aug. 14. He has not played since Aug. 11 and is batting .290 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 17 games this season.

Judge, a two-time All-Star, is a .274 hitter with 119 home runs and 266 RBIs in 413 games since making his debut with New York in 2016. The Yankees also placed left-hander Luis Avilan on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Saturday) with shoulder inflammation and recalled third baseman/outfielder Miguel Andujar and right-handed reliever Brooks Kriske from the alternate site in Scranton, Pa.

Avilan, 31, has a 4.32 ERA and no decisions in 10 bullpen appearances this season. He has nine strikeouts and five walks in 8 1/3 innings. Andujar, 25, is batting .095 with two singles in eight games this season.

Kriske, 26, made his major league debut on July 29 and has a 6.75 ERA in two bullpen appearances. He has walked three and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings of relief.