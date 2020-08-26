Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees-Braves postponed due to inclement weather

The first game is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET with the nightcap set to follow at 7:10 p.m. ET, pending the conclusion of the first game. Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 for the Yankees with fellow right-hander Masahiro Tanaka slated to start Game 2. Rookie right-hander Ian Anderson will make his big league debut for the Braves in the opener.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 05:25 IST
Yankees-Braves postponed due to inclement weather

Tuesday night's scheduled contest between the New York Yankees and host Atlanta Braves was postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will attempt to play a doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET with the nightcap set to follow at 7:10 p.m. ET, pending the conclusion of the first game.

Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 for the Yankees with fellow right-hander Masahiro Tanaka slated to start Game 2. Rookie right-hander Ian Anderson will make his big league debut for the Braves in the opener. Left-hander Max Fried will start Game 2.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black man shot by police in Wisconsin paralyzed, 'fighting for his life,' family says

The Black man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was left paralyzed and fighting for his life, his family and lawyers said on Tuesday, as authorities in the lakefront town braced for a third night of civil unrest. Wisconsin G...

Canadian foreign minister pressed China counterpart over detainees, Hong Kong -Ottawa

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Rome on Tuesday and urged Beijing to release two citizens of Canada it has detained, Ottawa said.Champagne also raised Canadas opposition to Chin...

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 14 a day earlier

China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland as of Aug. 25, compared with 14 cases reported a day earlier, the countrys health authority reported on Wednesday. All of the new cases reported were imported infections, the National Hea...

Blazers face elimination vs. Lakers without Lillard

After such a promising start to its seven-game series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers have been pushed to the edge of elimination heading into Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday nig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020