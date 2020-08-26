Yankees-Braves postponed due to inclement weather

Tuesday night's scheduled contest between the New York Yankees and host Atlanta Braves was postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will attempt to play a doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET with the nightcap set to follow at 7:10 p.m. ET, pending the conclusion of the first game.

Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 for the Yankees with fellow right-hander Masahiro Tanaka slated to start Game 2. Rookie right-hander Ian Anderson will make his big league debut for the Braves in the opener. Left-hander Max Fried will start Game 2.

--Field Level Media