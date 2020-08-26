Left Menu
Development News Edition

McBroom's two-out single lifts Royals over Cardinals

Ryan McBroom drove home two runs, including the game-winner, as the visiting Kansas City Royals rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 Tuesday night McBroom's two-out RBI single in the eighth inning off losing pitcher John Gant (0-1) broke a 4-4 tie. Josh Staumont (1-1), the fifth Royals pitcher, earned the victory.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:11 IST
McBroom's two-out single lifts Royals over Cardinals

Ryan McBroom drove home two runs, including the game-winner, as the visiting Kansas City Royals rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 Tuesday night McBroom's two-out RBI single in the eighth inning off losing pitcher John Gant (0-1) broke a 4-4 tie.

Josh Staumont (1-1), the fifth Royals pitcher, earned the victory. Former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal earned his seventh save. Ryan O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Royals. Starting pitcher Matt Harvey lasted just 2 2/3 innings while allowing four runs on five hits and two walks.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright worked seven innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks. The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. O'Hearn hit a leadoff single, moved to third on Maikel Franco's double and scored on McBroom's groundout.

Wainwright lost control in the third inning while walking Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler with two outs. O'Hearn lined a RBI single to make it 2-0, and center fielder Harrison Bader's diving catch on Franco's liner ended the threat. The Cardinals responded with a one-out rally in the bottom of the inning. Dylan Carlson hit a single and Bader drew a walk. Both runners moved up on a hit-and-run groundout and scored on Tommy Edman's two-run double.

Paul Goldschmidt walked, then Brad Miller laced a RBI single into right field. Paul DeJong's run-scoring infield single pushed the lead to 4-2. The Royals got a run back in the fifth. Catcher Cam Gallagher smacked a lead-off double and scored on third baseman Edman's throwing error.

O'Hearn's solo homer leading off the sixth inning tied the game 4-4. Dozier led off the eighth inning with a single off Gant, then Franco drew a two-out walk and McBroom's RBI single made it 5-4.

Yadier Molina hit a potential game-tying double in the bottom of the inning, but DeJong was thrown out trying to score from first. Bader hit a one-out triple in the bottom of the ninth off Rosenthal, who then hit Kolten Wong with a pitch. But Edman struck out and Goldschmidt grounded out to end the game.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Never thought of quitting as captain: Azhar Ali

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali says he did feel pressure when he was struggling to score runs in the lost series against England but the thought of quitting captaincy never crossed his mind. Pakistan lost the three-Test series 0-1 as the final ...

MP CM announces Rs one cr aid to kin of martyred Army soldier

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced Rs one crorefinancial assistance to the family of Army soldier ManishVishwakarma Carpenter, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmirlast week, officials saidThe chief mi...

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Bengal's Durgapur

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, officials said. Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.The quake, with its e...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi; water level likely to increase further

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Wednesday morning and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said. The water level was recorded at 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020