Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olson, Semien rip homers in A's win over Rangers

The loss was the ninth in 10 outings for the Rangers; Texas' lone win in that stretch came on Monday in the opener of this series. Sean Manaea (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits in five innings to garner the victory.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:12 IST
Olson, Semien rip homers in A's win over Rangers

Matt Olson and Marcus Semien each had two-run home runs, and Stephen Piscotty ripped a three-run double to help propel the Oakland Athletics to a 10-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, in the second of a four-game series between the two American League West teams. Oakland, whose 21 wins are the most in the American League, has won five of its past seven games. The loss was the ninth in 10 outings for the Rangers; Texas' lone win in that stretch came on Monday in the opener of this series.

Sean Manaea (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits in five innings to garner the victory. He struck out three and did not walk a batter in his 86-pitch outing. T.J. McFarland, Lou Trivino and Jordan Weems pitched in relief for Oakland. Texas took a lead in the second inning on Isiah Kiner-Falefa's RBI single but the Athletics tied the game in the third when Tony Kemp scored on a wild pitch by Rangers starter Kyle Gibson.

Olson's homer came in the fourth and gave the Athletics a 3-1 lead. Semien, who had three hits in the game and has six in this series, blasted his round-tripper an inning later to push Oakland's advantage to 5-1. Texas clawed back to within 5-3 in the fifth on Nick Solak's two-out, two-run, bases-loaded single.

But Oakland added five runs in the seventh when Robbie Grossman walked with the bases loaded and Mark Canha was then hit by a pitch. Piscotty's three-run, two-out double off reliever Jimmy Herget then blew open the game. Jonah Heim, who was called up on Monday, had his first Major League hit, a single in the seventh. He also had a walk in four plate appearances

Gibson (1-3) took the loss after surrendering seven runs, all earned, in 6 1/3 innings of work. He struck out six and walked two before leaving in favor of Ian Gibaut, who retired just one batter and was responsible for the runs allowed by Herget. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Never thought of quitting as captain: Azhar Ali

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali says he did feel pressure when he was struggling to score runs in the lost series against England but the thought of quitting captaincy never crossed his mind. Pakistan lost the three-Test series 0-1 as the final ...

MP CM announces Rs one cr aid to kin of martyred Army soldier

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced Rs one crorefinancial assistance to the family of Army soldier ManishVishwakarma Carpenter, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmirlast week, officials saidThe chief mi...

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Bengal's Durgapur

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, officials said. Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.The quake, with its e...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi; water level likely to increase further

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Wednesday morning and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said. The water level was recorded at 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020