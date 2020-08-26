Red Sox shake off early deficit, down Blue Jays

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:17 IST
Rafael Devers hit a bases-loaded triple in a six-run sixth inning and the visiting Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Buffalo. Xander Bogaerts added three hits and Mitch Moreland had two hits, two RBIs and two walks for the Red Sox, who overcame an early four-run deficit.

Phillips Valdez (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk in 1 2/3 innings for the win. Matt Barnes picked up his second save despite allowing the 11th homer this season by Teoscar Hernandez. The Blue Jays scored four runs in the first inning against left-hander Kyle Hart, who allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk singled. Hernandez loaded the bases with a walk. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run double, and Danny Jansen ended an 0-for-16 drought with a two-run single. The Red Sox scored once in the second against right-hander Chase Anderson, who allowed four runs (three earned) in five-plus innings, on a double by Bogaerts and a single by Moreland.

The Red Sox scored twice in the top of the fourth. Bogaerts singled and Moreland hit an RBI double, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s infield single to shortstop. Toronto responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to push the lead to 6-3. Santiago Espinal bunted to third for a single and Biggio walked. After Valdez replaced Hart, the runners advanced to second and third on Grichuk's groundout, and both scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s single to left that extended his hit streak to eight games.

Anderson walked Moreland to lead off the sixth and was replaced by Wilmer Font (1-3). Christian Vazquez doubled, Bradley hit an RBI single, Jose Peraza was hit by a pitch and Alex Verdugo, who extended his streak to 14 games, had an RBI single. A.J. Cole replaced Font and allowed the three-run triple to Devers and a sacrifice fly to J.D. Martinez. Blue Jays third baseman Travis Shaw left the game after two innings with a sore knee.

--Field Level Media

