Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros start fast, top Angels in doubleheader opener

Tommy La Stella got the Angels within 6-3 after a leadoff homer in the sixth, his fourth of the season, before Javier retired the next two batters and the Astros bullpen finished up. Javier (3-1) worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:34 IST
Astros start fast, top Angels in doubleheader opener
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Josh Reddick and Jack Mayfield each had two-run singles in a five-run first inning and Cristian Javier was effective into the sixth inning Tuesday afternoon as the host Houston Astros eased away from the Los Angeles Angels for a 6-3 victory in the first game of a doubleheader. Angels right-hander Julio Teheran and Astros righty Brandon Bielak started the nightcap, won by the Angels 12-5 in a game moved up a day as a precaution with Hurricane Laura expected to strike the Gulf Coast near Houston.

The Astros looked like a team in a hurry to beat the Angels for the fourth time in five meetings this season when Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel strung together consecutive one-out singles for a 1-0 lead in the first against Angels starter Jose Suarez (0-2). After a walk loaded the bases, Reddick made it 3-0 with a two-out single to center. Two batters later, Mayfield singled to left for two more runs and a 5-0 advantage.

The 22-year-old Suarez, who was making just his second start of the season, was pulled after walking the first two batters of the second. He was charged with five runs on five hits in one-plus inning, walking four and striking out two. Angels reliever Jaime Barria kept his team in the game by throwing the final five innings, allowing just one run, that coming on a Gurriel RBI double in the fourth.

Down 6-0, the Angels made it interesting when Jason Castro's single and Brian Goodwin's double each drove in a run in the fifth. Tommy La Stella got the Angels within 6-3 after a leadoff homer in the sixth, his fourth of the season, before Javier retired the next two batters and the Astros bullpen finished up.

Javier (3-1) worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits. He walked two and struck out five. Blake Taylor got the final out of the sixth inning and handed the ball to closer Ryan Pressly, who worked around Albert Pujols' leadoff single in the seventh to record his fourth save.

Gurriel finished with a double and a single, while Altuve had a single and two walks and scored twice for the Astros, who won for the 10th time in their last 13 games. Mike Trout went 0-for-3 with a strikeout for the Angels, who lost a third straight game and fell for the seventh time in their past eight contests.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England withdraw Harry Maguire from Nations League squad after guilty verdict in Greece

England manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday announced that he has withdrawn Harry Maguires name from the squad for the upcoming Nations League games. In light of this evenings developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from ...

Never thought of quitting as captain: Azhar Ali

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali says he did feel pressure when he was struggling to score runs in the lost series against England but the thought of quitting captaincy never crossed his mind. Pakistan lost the three-Test series 0-1 as the final ...

MP CM announces Rs one cr aid to kin of martyred Army soldier

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced Rs one crorefinancial assistance to the family of Army soldier ManishVishwakarma Carpenter, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmirlast week, officials saidThe chief mi...

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Bengal's Durgapur

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, officials said. Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.The quake, with its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020