Sports News Roundup: Serena stunned by Sakkari at Western and Southern Open; Lightning D McDonagh sidelined for Game 2 and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Serena stunned by Sakkari at Western and Southern Open

Serena Williams was sent spinning out of the Western and Southern Open by Maria Sakkari on Tuesday after the Greek rallied from a set down to beat the 23-times Grand Slam champion 5-7 7-6(5) 6-1 and reach the quarter-finals. Williams, 38, raced to a 5-2 in the opening set before Sakkari drew level but the American raised her game again to take the early advantage in the rain-delayed contest.

Kyrgios says unbeaten Djokovic took 'the L' on Adria Tour

Nick Kyrgios was once fined for a "lack of best efforts" at the Shanghai Masters but the mercurial Australian is showing no signs of giving up on his crusade to have Novak Djokovic held accountable for the ill-fated Adria Tour.The 25-year-old has been taking pot shots at Djokovic and other tennis players who have breached social distancing guidelines since the exhibition event organised by the Serbian resulted in four players contracting COVID-19. He launched another barrage at the world number one on Wednesday in response to a tweet quoting Djokovic, who has won his last 20 matches, contemplating the possibility he might get through the calendar year without losing.

Djokovic rolls on at Western and Southern Open, Murray eliminated

Top seed Novak Djokovic made quick work of Tennys Sandgren at the Western and Southern Open on Tuesday, never dropping serve en route to a 6-2 6-4 win over the American, while big-serving Milos Raonic enjoyed a straight sets win over Andy Murray. Djokovic broke Sandgren three times to reach the quarter-finals and extended his win-loss record to 20-0 this year.

Konta may find new coach tough to work with, says Robson

Briton Johanna Konta's decision to appoint Thomas Hogstedt as her coach to replace Dimitri Zavialoff is a "weird choice" as the Swede can be difficult to work with, her former Fed Cup team mate Laura Robson has said. Hogstedt, who previously worked with Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka, is Konta's fifth coach in four years.

NFL: Detroit Lions walk out of practice to protest Blake shooting

The Detroit Lions canceled practice on Tuesday in protest over the police shooting of a Wisconsin Black man in the back. Players stood outside the National Football League team's headquarters in Allen Park holding signs reading: "We Won't be Silent" and "The World Can't Go On" in a show of solidarity with protesters in Kenosha, where Jacob Blake was gunned down by police.

Lightning D McDonagh sidelined for Game 2

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh will not play in Game 2 against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night due to an undisclosed injury. The 31-year-old veteran left Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins midway through the third period and did not practice on Monday.

Braves reinstate OF Acuna, promote P Anderson

The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the 10-day injured list and promoted right-hander Ian Anderson to make his major league debut Tuesday night. Acuna, 22, landed on the IL on Aug. 15 due to a sore left wrist. He has not played since Aug. 10.

Osaka crushes Yastremska at Western and Southern Open

Naomi Osaka put on a solid serving performance to beat Dayana Yastremska 6-3 6-1 at the Southern and Western Open on Tuesday and advance to the quarter-finals, where she will face Anett Kontaveit. Osaka fired eight aces to Yastremska's zero and needed just over an hour to dispatch the 20-year-old Ukrainian.

Antetokounmpo named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo received 75 first-place votes and 432 points in balloting performed by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Power forward Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers was second (200 points, 14 first-place votes) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (187, six) finished third.

Raptors considering boycott after latest police shooting

Toronto Raptors players are considering a boycott of their upcoming series opener against the Boston Celtics on Thursday in the wake of another police shooting in Wisconsin. The players held a team meeting prior to Tuesday's practice to discuss their response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police officers Sunday in Kenosha, Wis.

