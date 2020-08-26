India plans BRICS Games during Khelo India Games next year
India are planning to host BRICS Games in 2021 and may align it with Khelo India Games, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has said. "During Khelo India Youth Games 2021, we will invite BRICS member countries to showcase their traditional indigenous games during the inaugural or closing ceremony of Khelo India." PTI AT BS BS.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:43 IST
India are planning to host BRICS Games in 2021 and may align it with Khelo India Games, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has said. Rijiju's announcement came after he attended a meeting of Sports Ministers of the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on Tuesday.
India will get chairmanship of the five-nation independent international group in 2021. "BRICS Games 2021 will be held during same time and at same venues as of Khelo India Games 2021 so that our players from various parts of the country who will gather for Khelo India Games will have the benefit of witnessing BRICS Games from close quarters. "This will be a great morale booster and motivational moment for them," the Minister said in a statement.
He added: "We are hopeful of organizing Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games in 2021. "During Khelo India Youth Games 2021, we will invite BRICS member countries to showcase their traditional indigenous games during the inaugural or closing ceremony of Khelo India." PTI AT BS BS.
- READ MORE ON:
- Khelo India
- Kiren Rijiju
- BRICS
- South Africa
- China
- Russia
- Brazil
ALSO READ
South Africa's poor scramble for anti-HIV drugs amid virus
Uganda repatriate nationals from South Africa and Zambia through Uganda Airlines
South African speakeasies boost calls for end to COVID booze ban
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to launch unique Fit India Freedom Run on August 14
South Africa set to participate in two more COVID-19 vaccine trials