Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marlins shut out Mets again to sweep doubleheader

Brian Anderson hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth inning, Jon Berti stole three bases in the sixth, and the Miami Marlins completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Mets with a 3-0 victory Tuesday night.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:52 IST
Marlins shut out Mets again to sweep doubleheader

Brian Anderson hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth inning, Jon Berti stole three bases in the sixth, and the Miami Marlins completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Mets with a 3-0 victory Tuesday night. The game was a makeup of last Thursday's postponement in Miami due to two positive coronavirus tests for the Mets. The Marlins were considered the home team for the second contest Tuesday and supplied the official scorer.

Anderson factored in both ends of the doubleheader as he doubled twice and score two runs in Miami's 4-0 victory in the opener that was interrupted by a 65-minute rain delay. Anderson entered the day without a two-base hit but got his third of the doubleheader when he belted a 3-1 pitch from Jared Hughes (0-1) down the left field line and into the corner, allowing Berti and Corey Dickerson to score.

Berti scored the third run two innings later when he broke for home after catcher Ali Sanchez threw the ball back to Jeurys Familia. Berti, who scored when Familia's low throw back to the plate was dropped by Sanchez, became the first player in team history to steal three bases in an inning. Berti also became the first player to steal second, third and home in an inning since the Seattle Mariners' Mallex Smith did it on May 27, 2019, against the Texas Rangers.

Three Miami pitchers combined on a four-hitter while four New York pitchers teamed up for a two-hitter. Marlins starter Trevor Rogers, who became the 34th pitcher to appear for Miami this year, allowed one hit in four shutout innings. He walked five and struck out six.

Josh A. Smith (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings, and Nick Vincent tossed a scoreless seventh and got his second save. Mets shortstop Amed Rosario was credited with a single two innings after his sinking second-inning liner that popped out of right fielder Jesus Sanchez's glove was originally ruled an error. New York's second hit was a fifth-inning infield single by J.D. Davis that originally was ruled an error for shortstop Jonathan Villar.

The Mets were blanked in both ends of a doubleheader for the first time since Aug. 5, 1975, against the Montreal Expos. New York's Seth Lugo, who was originally slated to start Thursday's postponed game, started and pitched three perfect innings. He struck out five while throwing 39 pitches in his first start in over two years.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'My husband will not stop fighting for you': Melania Trump tells Americans

Describing President Donald Trump as someone who is not a traditional politician, First Lady Melania Trump has made a passionate plea to her countrymen to re-elect her husband who will not stop fighting for them as America is in his heart. ...

Afghanistan policewoman turned filmmaker wounded in gun attack

A prominent female Afghan film director who is also an actress and senior police officer was recovering from bullet wounds on Wednesday after unidentified gunmen shot her as she was being driven through the capital, Kabul, her husband said....

Indian greats hail Anderson for reaching milestone 600

Indian greats Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly has hailed the massive effort of England pacer James Anderson, who has become the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 600 wickets. Anderson touched the milestone on the fifth...

Police declare gathering outside Portland's City Hall a "riot", order crowd to disperse

Police in the U.S. city of Portland late on Tuesday declared a gathering of hundreds of protesters outside City Hall as a riot, ordering the crowd to disperse or face arrest. To those on SW 4th Avenue outside of City Hall. This gathering ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020