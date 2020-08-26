Joe Root available for Yorkshire's Vitality Blast opener

England Test skipper Joe Root is set to play his first T20 since May 2019 on Thursday. The right-handed batsman will play for Yorkshire against Nottinghamshire in the opening Vitality Blast clash at Emerald Headingley.

"We're going to have Joe back for Thursday. I spoke to Rooty last night, and he's chomping at the bit. I'm not quite sure how many games he will play," Yorkshire official website quoted coach Andrew Gale as saying. "He's definitely going to play on Thursday. England are making a selection on the Australian T20 series on Sunday night. So he might play on Sunday (Derbyshire at home) and Monday (Notts away) as well. Everything's a bit up in the air," he added.

In the 2016 T20 World Cup, Root was England's leading run-scorer with 249 runs in six innings. He had also played an important knock of 83 runs from 44 balls in the group stage against South Africa and smashed a crucial 54 off 36 in the final against West Indies. Root on Tuesday led England to a 1-0 series win against Pakistan after the third Test match ended in a draw. This was the first time in the last ten years that England has managed to win a Test series against Pakistan.