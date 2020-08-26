Left Menu
After historic feat, James Anderson eyes 700 Test wickets

England spearhead James Anderson, who on Tuesday became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets, reiterated his belief that he still has a lot "to offer".

ANI | London | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:57 IST
England bowler James Anderson. Image Credit: ANI

England spearhead James Anderson, who on Tuesday became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets, reiterated his belief that he still has a lot "to offer". Anderson, who is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, asserted that 700 wickets feat might be within his reach.

"I've chatted to Joe about this a little bit and he has said he would like me to be in Australia. I don't see any reason why I can't be. I'm working hard on my fitness all the time. I'm working hard on my game. I didn't bowl as well as I'd have liked for the whole summer," ESPNcricinfo quoted Anderson as saying. "But in this Test I was really on it and I feel like I've still got stuff to offer this team. As long as I still feel like that I think I'll keep going. I don't think I've won my last Test matches as an England cricketer yet. Can I reach 700? Why not?" he added.

The 38-year-old is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), and Anil Kumble (619). The ace swing bowler had taken five wickets in the first innings of the ongoing Test against Pakistan. "We're still in the Test championship. There are still series ahead of us and Test matches to win. That's all I'm really interested in," said Anderson.

"There will be decisions along the way with the selectors and coach and captain around how the team moves forward but as long as they want me around I'll keep working hard and try to prove I'm good enough to play in this team," he added. Anderson is the highest wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game. Stuart Broad, who last month achieved the feat of 500 Test wickets, is the second-highest wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game. (ANI)

