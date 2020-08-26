Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barcelona fans chant for Messi to stay, want management out

Angry Barcelona fans chanted for the resignation of the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu after captain Lionel Messi announced on Tuesday that he wished to leave the Catalan side.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:16 IST
Soccer-Barcelona fans chant for Messi to stay, want management out

Angry Barcelona fans chanted for the resignation of the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu after captain Lionel Messi announced on Tuesday that he wished to leave the Catalan side. "We love you, Messi stay, Messi stay!" and "Bartomeu resign!" chanted several hundred fans outside Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium on Tuesday night.

The decision by the Argentine forward has thrown the club into turmoil less than two weeks after their humiliating 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich. "It's a huge outrage. I never thought this would ever happen ... you can take defeats in sports but I can't handle Messi leaving," said Oriol, 40. "We will defend him until death. He is not the one to blame. The blame is on (Barcelona's) board."

Messi, who has been named world's best player of the year a record six times, has grown increasingly unhappy over the last 12 months on how the club is being run under Bartomeu. He criticised club officials for forcing players to take a pay cut to cope with the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic. Albert, 28, another disgruntled Barca fan, told Reuters while wearing a face mask: "They have been doing things badly for a long time and this guy (Messi) has got tired of not having a project, of not keeping the philosophy we used to have ... and he said enough is enough."

"The only situation available right now is for him (Bartomeu) to resign." After Barca surrendered the Spanish La Liga title to Real Madrid in July, Messi slammed the team as "weak" and "vulnerable" during an uncharacteristically fiery post-match interview.

Barca are in the midst of overhauling their squad following the Champions League defeat, and some Spanish media have reported that new coach Ronald Koeman told Messi's close friend and strike partner, Luis Suarez, that he does not wish the Uruguayan to stay at the club.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Cycling-Coronavirus resurgence in France casts shadow on the Tour

Whether the Tour de France will celebrate a winner this year is anyones guess as the worlds greatest cycling race starts in Nice on Saturday amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19.New coronavirus cases have been rising at an alarming rate ...

UK crime agency recovers properties worth 17 million pounds after Pakistani drugs gang bust

The UKs National Crime Agency NCA on Wednesday released details of the recovery of 59 properties worth an estimated 17 million pounds following an eight-year investigation to bust a Pakistani drugs gang operating out of the West Midlands re...

Except final semester, other exams cancelled: TN CM

Except the final semester, other examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students are cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday. Except the final semester exams, stude...

Lubrizol, Prince Pipes collaborate to retail FlowGuard Plus products in India

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, manufacturers of CPVC compound, and Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement for manufacturing and sale of Prince FlowGuard Plus CPVC pipes and fittings in the country. Beginning September,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020