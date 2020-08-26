Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leeds close to signing Spain striker Rodrigo from Valencia

Valencia said early Wednesday a deal in principle has been agreed with Leeds over Rodrigo's transfer, with personal terms and a medical examination still to be finalized. Born in Brazil, the 29-year-old Rodrigo has scored eight goals in 22 appearances for Spain's national team. He has scored 59 goals in 220 games for Valencia since joining from Benfica in 2014, initially on loan.

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:27 IST
Leeds close to signing Spain striker Rodrigo from Valencia

Leeds is close to making its first big signing since returning to the Premier League after a 16-year absence after reaching an agreement to sign Spain striker Rodrigo from Valencia. Valencia said early Wednesday a deal in principle has been agreed with Leeds over Rodrigo's transfer, with personal terms and a medical examination still to be finalized.

Born in Brazil, the 29-year-old Rodrigo has scored eight goals in 22 appearances for Spain's national team. He has scored 59 goals in 220 games for Valencia since joining from Benfica in 2014, initially on loan. "Valencia want to thank him for his commitment and effort over the last six seasons," the club said.

"Valencia,” a statement added, "wish him all the best in this new stage of his sports career." Valencia has already sold Ferran Torres to Manchester City this offseason..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IYC members stage protest in Delhi demanding JEE, NEET postponement

Members of the Congress youth wing staged a protest near the Shastri Bhawan here on Wednesday, demanding postponement of the JEE and NEET exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Several protesters, who tried to enter the Education minist...

Cycling-Pinot has unfinished business with Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot left 2019s Tour de France in tears after his hopes of victory were wrecked by injury with Paris in sight, but the Groupama FDJ rider is determined to make the most of a favourable route to become the first French winner in 35 ...

Facebook's Oculus Connect conference to be hosted online in September

Facebooks annual Oculus Connect conference is slated to be held on September 16 and is getting rebranded as Facebook Connect. The event will be publicly streamed online, a change the social media conglomerate had announced in April.Connect ...

Defining moments of Indian sports to be recreated by athletes in web series

A web series titled The Finish Line, featuring the countrys lone individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra among others has been conceptualized to relieve eight defining moments of Indian sports through the athletes themselves. Basel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020