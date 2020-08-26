Left Menu
Development News Edition

RCB open to mid-season transfer of players, says Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Wednesday said that the side is open to mid-season transfer of players.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:53 IST
RCB open to mid-season transfer of players, says Mike Hesson
RCB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Wednesday said that the side is open to mid-season transfer of players. This mid-season transfer of players is a common theme in football, however, it has not been tried yet in cricket.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, this option of mid-season transfer was first floated around by the IPL Governing Council last year. "Looks if needs must, later on, we are certainly open to it. We've got a small squad and we've done that for a reason. If something injuries were to occur, we'd certainly look at that," ESPNCricinfo quoted Hesson as saying.

"You, however, need both teams to buy into any potential loan. So you need to make sure the other side is happy with the loan and think they'll get benefit from it later on in the tournament as well. So it's not a matter of identifying someone you want, they also have to be allowed to be released as well," he added. For the first time, the IPL has permitted loans of capped players -- both Indian or overseas. The transfer can take place between teams at the halfway point in the season.

The teams could use it should they have injury concerns going into the second half of the tournament. "It will come in at some stage due to the fact that it's hard to get potential replacements. We are very comfortable with the squad we have, but if we get injuries or so forth then loan opportunities could become an option. It's certainly something that BCCI are well aware of as well," Hesson said.

The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19-November 10 in the UAE and it will be held across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. All eight IPL franchises have reached UAE for taking part in the upcoming tournament.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), the BCCI has already told the franchises that the players have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine period after arriving in the UAE. As per SOPs issued by the BCCI, the players have to undergo RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of the quarantine phase and then they will be entering the bio-bubble provided they test negative on all three occasions.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. targets Chinese individuals, firms amid South China Sea dispute

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted a number of individuals it said were part of construction and military actions related to disputed islands in the South China Sea.The U.S. Commerce Department said...

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Two people were shot to death and another was wounded during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, and authorities Wednesday hunted for a possible vigilante seen on cellphone video openin...

NE crucial for India's post-COVID economy: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Northeast is crucial for Indias post-COVID economy and the agro products of the region will play an important role in the economic resurgence of the entire country. Addressing an online me...

Four people get life imprisonment for double murder in Rajasthan's Baran

A court in Rajasthans Baran district on Wednesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment after holding them guilty in a four-year-old double murder case. Additional district judge, Chabda, Sweta Gupta also slapped a penalty of Rs 44,000...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020