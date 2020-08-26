Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morgan is going to be really good for captain DK: Mills

"I am sure Andre is going to take his batting and bowling to the top level as an all-rounder." Mills also spoke very highly of Ferguson who worked with him in his formative years. "If you see the World Cup last year in England where New Zealand lost the final, Lockie was one of the best fast bowlers in the tournament.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:29 IST
Morgan is going to be really good for captain DK: Mills

The presence of England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan as Dinesh Karthik's deputy augurs well for Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise's bowling coach Kyle Mills said on Wednesday. Karthik had a big shoe to fill after replacing two-time IPL-winning skipper Gautam Gambhir, who led them for seven seasons. The wicketkeeper-batsman faced criticism in 2019 after they failed to make the cut following a string of losses in the business end of the tournament.

This time, the franchise has brought back the England limited-overs skipper Morgan, who played for the KKR from 2011 to 2013, as the team's vice-captain. "I think Eoin is going to complement DK really well. DK can focus on keeping, Eoin will be in the cover region. So, the communication with the bowler in the death overs or pressure situations will work well," Mills said in an interview on KKR's website.

"Eoin Morgan has a lot of experience and also had successful campaigns for England. He doesn't get flustered under pressure situations. So, you need leaders like that in a young group. I know leaders who panic and raise their voice." The former New Zealand pacer spoke about KKR's heavy bowling artillery with world number one Pat Cummins spearheading the attack comprising Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson and Andre Russell alongside Indian youngsters -- Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier and Shivam Mavi. "Looking at the young local lads along with Pat, Harry, Lockie and Andre, I should say we have got some real firepower that we need to put a harness on to give the right direction," the 41-year-old said.

"We have got a really heavy artillery. I guess Pat Cummins will be a superstar by the time he ends his career. He has been around for a while, and he is just 26-27 years of age. He is really young. We have got him in his prime. "At this moment, without a question, he is the best fast bowler in the world. He has had a lot of injuries in the past but he is really fit now and has been bowling with great control and pace. "And also, if you see his mannerism on the field, he is a great team player," Mills said.

KKR's star all-rounder Russell, too, will be "quite intimidating with the ball", Mills said. "Sometimes with these all-rounders with the batting going super well, they often forget the other skill that they have got, which is their X-factor.

"Andre is great with the bat but you can also pick him just for his bowling. He is very fast, has got some good variations and now he has got a lot of IPL and international experience. "I am sure Andre is going to take his batting and bowling to the top level as an all-rounder." Mills also spoke very highly of Ferguson who worked with him in his formative years.

"If you see the World Cup last year in England where New Zealand lost the final, Lockie was one of the best fast bowlers in the tournament. He bowled with great pace and swung the ball really well. "He had a little niggle during the home season in New Zealand but I am sure he will be fit and raring to go in the IPL.

"He hasn't played cricket in the last five months so he is really excited to go out there and play with the white ball," he concluded..

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer among three held for robberies in Madurai

Madurai police on Wednesday arrested three persons including a woman lawyer in connection with a series of robberies. The police have recovered more than 10 mobile phones, 15 sovereigns of gold, and some weapons from their possession. Accor...

Congress should aim for unity within before talking with other parties: Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at Congress over Sonia Gandhis virtual meeting with opposition chief ministers and said the opposition party should first aim for unity in its own cadres before talking with other parties. C...

Maharashtra: Leopard kills five-year-old girl

A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard here on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Lavanya Dandekar, officials said.Her father is a CISF jawan deployed at the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station. While Lavanya was pla...

Haryana Assembly passes 12 bills during brief Monsoon Session

The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed 12 bills during its one-day Monsoon Session. The duration of the session had been curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus situation, with the state registering a sharp rise in cases recently. Eight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020