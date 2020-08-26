Pravin Tambe becomes first Indian to play CPL
Spinner Pravin Tambe on Wednesday became the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:38 IST
Spinner Pravin Tambe on Wednesday became the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The 48-year-old has achieved the feat as was named in Trinbago Knight Riders' (TKR's) starting XI against St Lucia Zouks as one of three spinners alongside Fawad Ahmed and Khary Pierre.
Sunny Sohal, the 32-year-old former India U-19 player, who played for three Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, had played for Barbados Tridents in the 2018 edition of the CPL, but had been picked as a US national at the time, ESPNcricinfo reported. Tambe became the oldest player to debut in the IPL. He had never played any senior-level cricket till he was picked in IPL 2013 by the Rajasthan Royals aged 41.
He had come to the fore in the erstwhile Champions League T20 tournament in 2013, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker and was consequently called up to Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad that year.
