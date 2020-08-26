Left Menu
England defender Ben Chilwell joins Chelsea on five-year deal

England defender Ben Chilwell on Wednesday signed a five-year contract with Chelsea.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:42 IST
England defender Ben Chilwell (Photo/Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England defender Ben Chilwell on Wednesday signed a five-year contract with Chelsea. Chilwell joined from Leicester City, the club where he began his professional career. He is one of the most established and promising full-backs in the Premier League having made over 120 appearances for Leicester City since his debut as an 18-year-old back in October 2015.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season. I can't wait to get started and hopefully it won't be long before we're playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge," the defender said in a statement. In his most recent campaign at the King Power Stadium, he featured on 33 occasions for Brendan Rodgers' side, scoring three goals as the Foxes finished fifth.

"We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at the international level, despite his young age," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said. "We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture programme for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours," she added. (ANI)

