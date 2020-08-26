Colts WR Campbell in concussion protocol after accident

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell missed practice Wednesday after a minor car accident that left him in the league's concussion protocol, the team said. There are conflicting reports about when the accident happened.

One report said the accident happened Tuesday on the team's day off while another said the accident happened Wednesday while Campbell was en route to the Colts' facility for practice. Campbell endured an injury-plagued rookie season. He caught 18 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. A broken hand, sports hernia and a broken foot caused the former Ohio State star to miss nine games.

Campbell, 23, has enjoyed a strong training camp and is expected to start alongside T.Y. Hilton and rookie Michael Pittman. The Colts took Campbell in the second round of the 2019 draft.

--Field Level Media